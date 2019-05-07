VIDEO: Keri Russell Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in BURN THIS

Keri Russell was a guest on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to talk about starring in "Burn This." During the interview, Russell tells Meyers that she still isn't used to being on stage every night. She says, " I have immense respect for people who do it, and a beer definitely helps."

Russell goes on to say, I'm always fascinated by how people on Broadway stages talk about how an audience can be completely different from one night to the next-It's crazy. I mean, I sound like an idiot because I guess everyone knows that. But it really affects your performance.

Watch the interview below!

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





