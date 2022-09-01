VIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGS

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

In a new segment on CBS Mornings, correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Kennedy Kanagawa, who is the Milky White puppeteer in Into the Woods on Broadway.

The puppet, which is mostly made of recylced cardboard, steals the hearts of audiences in the acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical.

During the interview, Kanagawa discussed the viral response to his work in the show, his upbringing, and what his Broadway debut means to him.

"It's so incredibly special," Kanagawa said of the response to Milky White. "It's funny because it's a show all about wishes and I really do feel like if seventh grade Kennedy found out that he was making his Broadway debut doing Into the Woods, a wish couldn't have come more true."

Kanagawa also discussed the show's star-studded cast's reaction to the scene-stealing cow.

"Obviously, everyone in this cast is insanely talented but also I think it's so important to acknowledge that they're all so kind. There are no egos in the company," Kanagawa shared.

James and the original cast of Into the Woods will be with the show through September 4. The production also stars Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more. New cast members will be taking over certain roles on September 6 through October 16.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival of Into the Woods is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

Watch the CBS News interview here: