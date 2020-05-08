VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Shares Memories of THE KING & I and Reveals Her Favorite Song!

R&H Movie Night returns tonight with a live viewing party of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens. Check out Kelli here sharing some memories of The King and I and her favorite song from the show!

Captured by Trafalgar Releasing during its 2018 run in the West End at The London Palladium Theatre, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I will be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party on Broadway HD.

While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, those participating in the live viewing party are encouraged to support industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by making a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, by visiting www.ActorsFund.org/TheKingAndI.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You