Kelli O'Hara took part in Roundabout's 'Roundabout Off-Script' series, where members of the company's family share their favorite moments from onstage or off.

O'Hara shared that some of her favorite moments have been in the rehearsal or audition spaces. She touched on her roles in Follies, The Pajama Game, and Kiss Me Kate.

