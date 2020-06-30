VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Ann Harada, Stephanie J. Block, And More Celebrate Canada Day With Theatre Calgary

Theatre Calgary is celebrating Canada Day! To celebrate, they asked some friends from Broadway about their favorite Canadian artists and to share their Canada love!

Featuring George Takei (Broadway: Allegiance; Film: Star Trek), Kelli O'Hara (Broadway: The Light in the Piazza, The King and I), Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill, Cry-Baby), Stephanie J. Block (Broadway: The Cher Show, The Boy From Oz), Ann Harada (Broadway: Avenue Q; TV: Smash), Telly Leung (Broadway: Allegiance; TV: Glee), Jere Shea (Broadway: Passion; TV: City on a Hill), and Paul Alexander Nolan (Broadway: Slave Play, Escape to Margaritaville).



"As an organization, we thoughtfully considered what we could do for our audiences during these challenging days, when we can't perform in a theatre," says Arima. "The answer...we went and created our own delivery service that we called tcTakeout: The Arts Delivered. The goal is simple - to bring some of the amazing talent and stories of our wonderful theatre company, our local community, and friends abroad to viewers, and make anyone who watches smile. These offerings have been delivered in our weekly emails, on our social media channels, and on our website. When you see the words tcTakeout...you know the arts are being delivered straight to you!"





