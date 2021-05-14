VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Shares a First Look at SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Keegan-Michael Key talks about his musical comedy Schmigadoon!, how he got into musical theater and what project he wants to work on next.

He also shares a first-look clip at the upcoming series, which features himself along with Cecily Strong and an ensemble of triple threats.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Apple TV+ announced that "Schmigadoon!," the six-episode musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, will make its global debut on Friday, July 16.

Two episodes will be available at launch followed by one episode weekly every Friday.

"Schmigadoon!," a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.