VIDEO: KeKe Palmer Teams Up with Pasek & Paul On Voting Anthem 'Actually Vote'

The new tune aims to mobilize young voters on Election Day!

Oct. 30, 2020  

The Tony and Academy Award-winning duo behind Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, have joined forces with KeKe Palmer on a new tune aiming to mobilize young voters on Election Day.

Check out KeKe here in the music video for the soulful anthem "Actually Vote," featuring cameos from Ilana Glazer, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Julianne Moore, and Bella Thorne.

The track was co-written and produced by Grammy-winner Finneas, brother and collaborator of Pop star Billie Eilish, along with Kaleena Zanders, also credited for co-writing the track.

The video was produced by Karl Frankenfield, Ilana Glazer, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis Meagher, and Elena Ridker with cinematography by Matthew Tompkins, edited by Cal Laird, color by Dan Edwards, and visual effects by TDH Media.


