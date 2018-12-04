VIDEO: Kate Shindle, Actors' Equity President, Speaks Up About #NotALabRat Movement

Last month BroadwayWorld reported on the #NotALabRat movement, a push by Actors' Equity to raise the minimum salary for developmental labs. Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, appeared in a video further promoting the cause.

Shindle states "This is not just something a bunch of union officers dreamed up in a building, this has been the result of what I would characterize as an outcry from our members who willingly and happily participate in this work and expect to get compensated fairly."





Over a decade ago, an agreement was made between the Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association, which cemented a weekly minimum wage for actors participating in developmental labs. Negotiations began in November between the two organizations for an update to those policies, and Actors' Equity is trying to get the word out.

