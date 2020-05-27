Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Sings 'Come to Your Senses' From TICK, TICK...BOOM! as Part of #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Karen Olivo singing "Come to Your Senses" from Encores! production of Tick, Tick...BOOM! in 2014.
Watch the video below!
?: @Karenolivo "Come to Your Senses"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 27, 2020
Encores! Off-Center Tick, Tick... BOOM! 2014 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/ueeTO9lGH3
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Outlines Potential Guidelines to Be Put in Place When West End Reopens
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops
As we pause today to remember their sacrifice, BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops
As we pause today to remember their sacrifice, BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have ... (read more)