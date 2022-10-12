VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway Cast Performs 'Land Of Lola' on THE TODAY SHOW

Callum Francis and the Off-Broadway cast of Kinky Boots appeared on The Today Show this morning to perform "Land of Lola." The were introduced by the musical's creators, Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.

"As, [Harvey Fierstein] always says, it's a happy pill and in this time, with everything the way it is ... you get to see a show that's uplifting. You walk out happy and that's rare these days," Lauper said of the Off-Broadway production that recently opened at Stage 42.

Fierstein went on to discuss how gender identity is expressed in the show and in today's culture, revealing how the relationship between the show's two main characters is healing.

"They find this bond between them and through that bond, they heal each other and once you heal each other, you heal the world," Fierstein stated.

Joining Francis in the Off-Broadway production is Christian Douglas as "Charlie Price," Danielle Hope as "Lauren," Brianna Stoute as "Nicola," Sean Steele as "Don," and Marcus Neville, reprising his role of "George" from the Broadway production.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Watch the interview with Cynthia Lauper and Harvey Fierstein here:

Watch the performance of "Land of Lola" here: