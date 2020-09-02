VIDEO: Justyna Kostek and Sandra Maridsa Lang Produce New Comedy Series CHICKENS ON LOCKDOWN
You can watch the episodes for free on the new streaming network SEEMA TV.
What do you do when the Pandemic lockdown gets to be a bit too much to take? Well, produce a 12-part comedy series with two women dressed in chicken costumes, says Justyna Kostek, Executive Director of Just More Theatre, Inc., in New York City. Kostek is the creator of the one woman show on Marlene Dietrich, "Dietrich Rides Again," that was performed in the New York City and Upstate New York before the Pandemic hit. The Pandemic has put theater on hold so Kostek turned to comedy to deal with the boredom setting in from not performing.
Kostek and her friend Sandra Maridsa Lang act out normal everyday events during the Pandemic but as two chickens dealing with the issue. The idea came to Kostek during an exercise at Circle in the Square Theater school when classes went online this year and she found herself isolated.
"With so much tragedy surrounding the Pandemic, I thought we needed something to laugh about," Kostek said. "So, I thought it would be silly and funny to be a chicken and trying to deal with everyday life during the shutdown."
Kostek wrote 12 episodes, each about two minutes long. The first three episodes, which introduces the series, acts as one episode. Other episodes deal with such activities as filing for unemployment, exercising, dealing with pets, and boredom. "We both needed to find an outlet for our pent up energy and Justyna's idea of how would chickens deal with the pandemic was genius.
Everyone can relate and have a few chuckles along the way," said fellow chicken actor Sandra Lang.
You can watch the episodes for free on the new streaming network SEEMA TV available on ROKU which premieres on September 1. It is also available on YouTube and will appear in social networks and other streaming services. It is being offered for free to movie theaters and drive in theaters to show in place of or along with cartoons before features. The trailer is on YouTube as "Chickens on Lockdown," and can be seen here:
In addition each episode can be seen on YouTube EVERY WEDNESDAY on their youtube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCecQCnlgSVZpYy_NUjRZH0g?view_as=subscriber
