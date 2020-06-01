VIDEO: June is Bustin' Out All Over with Leslie Uggams on STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for June is bustin' out all over with Leslie Uggams; and tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Andrea Martin and Nathan Lane.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
