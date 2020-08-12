Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Juilliard Black Student Union Will Release 'We the Black Artist'

Article Pixel

The event is in collaboration with college, Pre-College, and Music Advancement Program students.

Aug. 12, 2020  

In their own words, the Juilliard Black Student Union presents 'We the Black Artist'-an offering of connection, a conversation, and a call to action.

Featuring Juilliard's Black Student Union and in collaboration with college, Pre-College, and Music Advancement Program students, enjoy a multidisciplinary, multimedia production of pieces created exclusively for and by Black artists.

Tune in below at 7pm!


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You