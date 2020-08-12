Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Juilliard Black Student Union Will Release 'We the Black Artist'
The event is in collaboration with college, Pre-College, and Music Advancement Program students.
In their own words, the Juilliard Black Student Union presents 'We the Black Artist'-an offering of connection, a conversation, and a call to action.
Featuring Juilliard's Black Student Union and in collaboration with college, Pre-College, and Music Advancement Program students, enjoy a multidisciplinary, multimedia production of pieces created exclusively for and by Black artists.
Tune in below at 7pm!
