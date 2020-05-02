Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jubilant Sykes Performs 'The Eagle and Me' From BLOOMER GIRL as Part of #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Jubilant Sykes performing "The Eagle and Me" in Encores! production of Bloomer Girl in 2001.
Watch the video below!
?: Jubilant Sykes "The Eagle and Me"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 1, 2020
Encores! Bloomer Girl 2001 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/ivwDaKG21F
