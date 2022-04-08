VIDEO: Joy Woods & Keri René Fuller are SIX Queens On the Rise!

Click Here for More Articles on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

Two new ladies are lighting up the stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Joy Woods and Keri René Fuller have stepped into the royal roles of Catherine Parr and Jane Seymour in the hit Broadway musical Six!

Woods makes her Broadway debut with SIX. Her previous credits include the current revival of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway (Chiffon), Mack and Mabel at Encores! (Ensemble) and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (Ensemble).

Keri René Fuller's Broadway credits include Jagged Little Pill (Swing) and Waitress (Francine, Jenna u/s). She also appeared as Grizabella in the tour of Cats. TV: "Law & Order: SVU" (Snowflake). Regional: [title of show] (Heidi); Murder Ballad (Sara); Les Miserables (Eponine); Lizzie Borden (Lizzie); A Chorus Line ("Maggie); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Helena), Titus Andronicus (Lavinia), The Winter's Tale (Perdita).

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

Watch below as they both chat with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia about joining the queendom and so much more!