VIDEO: Joshua Henry Performs 'On Broadway' A Cappella with Stars from TINA, AIN'T TOO PROUD and more!
Tony nominee Joshua Henry gathered Broadway favorites including Adrienne Warren, Alysha Umphress, Jawan M. Jackson, and Ryan Vasquez to perform the classic song 'On Broadway' in a new a cappella music video in honor of The Tony Awards! Check out the full video below!
Joshua Henry was most recently seen on Broadway as the iconic 'Billy Bigelow' in the revival of Carousel for producer Scott Rudin and director Jack O'Brien, for which he received a coveted Tony and Grammy nomination. He previously starred as 'Aaron Burr' in the cultural phenomenon, Hamilton, performing in San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. Mr. Henry has starred on Broadway as 'Noble Sissle' in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. He was nominated for a Tony Award opposite Sutton Foster in the musical Violet, also receiving Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his thrilling, show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include leading roles in Diane Paulus' revival of Porgy & Bess and Green Day's American Idiot. Mr. Henry made his stage debut as Judas in Godspell at the Paper Mill Playhouse, followed by his Broadway debut in In the Heights. On screen, he starred in the lead role of Ben Moran in the action movie Renegades for Luc Besson/EuropaCorp opposite Oscar winner JK Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton and is remembered as Jennifer Hudson's fiancé in Sex and the City.