VIDEO: Josh Gad, Rory O'Malley, Nikki M. James, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More Take Part in Voter Education Virtual Party
The letter-writing party aimed to educate at-risk voters in key states on Voter ID laws and deadlines in this unprecedented election cycle.
Artists from several hit Broadway musicals came together for a virtual letter-writing party featuring entertainment and engaging conversation with several hundred volunteers - all to promote voter education and engagement ahead of the general election this November. The party, which was hosted by VoteRiders, aimed to raise awareness around the complexities of voter ID laws, specifically targeting at-risk voters in Florida and Wisconsin. Previous events hosted by VoteRiders in August and September saw the completion of nearly 40,000 letters that were sent directly to voters in key states.
Watch below!
The event featured lively entertainment, conversation, and voter ID education from some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Michael Potts, Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Darnell Abraham, Marc delaCruz, Krystal Joy Brown, Tommar Wilson, Gavin Creel, Katrina Lenk, and David Hull.
In the leadup to the 2020 election, VoteRiders is urging everyone over the age of 18 to not only check their voter registration, but also ensure that they know what documents, identification, and information they need to make their vote count. Voter ID laws vary by state, and VoteRiders can help you navigate the rules that affect you. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.voteriders.org.
