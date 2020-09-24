VIDEO: Josh Gad Recaps AVENGERS: ENDGAME as Olaf
Josh Gad promised his followers to recap the latest Avengers film as Olaf after his followers registered to vote.
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap Avengers: Endgame as Olaf!
"I asked. You delivered. Over 1500 of you either register to vote or verified your voter registration on the link in my bio. And as promised, I expo now recap last year's hit film Endgame as Olaf. Remember, if another 1500 of you register or verify your voter registration in the link in my bio, I will recap 2020 as Olaf," he wrote on his Instagram.
Watch the hilarious recap below!
I asked. You delivered. Over 1500 of you either register to vote or verified your voter registration on the link in my bio. And as promised, I expo now recap last year's hit film Endgame as Olaf. Remember, if another 1500 of you register or verify your voter registration in the link in my bio, I will recap 2020 as Olaf. #ILoveYou3000 #Register #Vote #HeadCount @headcountorg
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 24, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT
Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.
Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.
His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.
Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.
