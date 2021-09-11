VIDEO: Jonathan Wysocki, Nico Greetham & Nick Pugliese Talk DRAMARAMA on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Jonathan Wysocki, Nico Greetham and Nick Pugliese about DRAMARAMA- the coming-of-age comedy and love letter to theatre geeks, which is now available to buy or rent!

The feature film debut from writer/director Jonathan Wysocki received its World Premiere at Outfest in August 2020, and has since become a festival favorite, having screened at San Francisco International Film Festival, SCAD Savannah Film Festival, St Louis International Film Festival, and BFI Flare, among others.

DRAMARAMA takes place in Escondido, California, 1994. It's the end of summer and Gene is preparing for his high school drama friends' final murder mystery slumber party. The theatrical hostess, Rose, will fly off to start college the next morning, followed by earnest Claire, magnetic Oscar, and sarcastic Ally. Yet Gene has bigger problems than being left behind by his best friends: he wants to come out of the closet - but is terrified of what his sheltered Christian best friends might think. Jonathan Wysocki's nostalgic, funny debut feature is a poignant love letter to drama nerds, late bloomers, and the intense friendships of youth.

Below, watch as the trio tells all about making the film, inspiration for the story, and so much more!