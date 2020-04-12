VIDEO: Jon Rua Performs a Number From Two River Theater's THE HOMBRES
The Hombres would have opened on April 11th at Two River Theater. A video has been released of choreographer Jon Rua discussing the role of dance in the show and performing a number.
The description of the video reads:
THE HOMBRES, a fresh and nuanced play about the complexity of male friendship, would have opened April 11, 2020 at Two River Theater. Here, choreographer Jon Rua speaks about the role of dance in the show, and graciously shares an excerpt of movement from their pre-production process. "This piece explores a character who is reconciling with his masculinity and liberating himself form any sort of societal expectation. To simply be. To express freely. To be human and purge the complexities of those emotions and abandon limitations of his own way of being. The movement spans various genres, honoring more than anything the character's deliberate choices of the experience of that journey and accepting all of himself. Carving and claiming his own space in that studio, and more importantly, in the world." This production was set to be directed by Annie Tippie, featuring performers Frankie Alvarez, Victor Cruz, Gerardo Rodriguez, Jon Rua, and AJ Shively.
Watch the video below!
