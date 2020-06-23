VIDEO: John Legend Debuts New Song 'Never Break' from August Wilson Monologue Competition Documentary GIVING VOICE
Netflix has announced a new documentary chronicling THE JOURNEY of six high school theatre students as they participate in the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition.
The film will begin streaming later this year and features an original song, "Never Break" performed by Oscar-winning recording star John Legend and co-written by Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, and Greg Wells.
Legend debuted the song on social media this evening, along with a music video. Check out the premiere here:
We wrote #NeverBreak in early 2019 & it feels even more meaningful today. It's about a commitment to staying hopeful, resilient and full of love despite the challenges the world may throw at us. Don't give up on fighting for what's right. Don't give up on love. #WeWillNeverBreak pic.twitter.com/JtAQltDpOb- John Legend (@johnlegend) June 23, 2020
The film, titled Giving Voice is directed by James D. Stern and Fernando Villena. It is the winner of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Audience Choice Award.
The August Wilson Monologue Competition is a national program presented by Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company and Jujamcyn Theaters and hosted in cities throughout the country, including Atlanta; Boston; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Dallas; Greensboro, North Carolina; Los Angeles; New Haven, Connecticut; New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; and Seattle.
More than a contest, the August Wilson Monologue Competition is an educational journey that includes workshops with teaching artists where students hone their acting and storytelling skills, auditions where theatre professionals offer feedback to all participants, and an introduction to August Wilson and The American Century Cycle.
