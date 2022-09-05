VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell & Donny McCaslin Talk the Legacy of David Bowie and the Premiere of BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY

Later this month, Charlotte's Blumenthal Performing Arts will present the world premiere of BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY, The Music of David Bowie, with featured guest vocalist John Cameron Mitchell. A collaboration between BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY Artistic Director Donny McCaslin and The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, led by Conductor Tim Davies, the concert is a unique and singular interpretation of the music of Blackstar, Bowie's final musical masterpiece, which was released two days before his untimely death.

Propelled by a 65-piece orchestra, BLACKSTAR SYMPHONY features musical arrangements by world renowned orchestrators Jules Buckley, Tim Davies, Vince Mendoza, Maria Schneider, Jamshied Sharifi, Tony Visconti, Michael Dudley Jr., and Vellu Halkosalmi. Act I showcases the first ever live performance of the entire Blackstar album with full symphony orchestra. Act II celebrates Bowie's beloved musical catalogue with touchstone Bowie compositions including "Heroes," "Life on Mars," "Suffragette City," "Space Oddity," and more that serve as a reminder of the pervasiveness of Bowie's presence in pop culture.

Watch below as Mitchell is joined by McCaslin (also Bowie's musical partner and saxophone player on the original Blackstar recording) as they chat about the exciting new project with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.