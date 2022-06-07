VIDEO: Joaquina Kalukango Opens Up About Embracing the Power of PARADISE SQUARE

Photo Credit: Philip Romano

Immediately following a nomination for her work in Slave Play, Joaquina Kalukango is a Tony nominee once again- this time, for her standing ovation-earning performance in Paradise Sqaure.

"This has been a dream of mine for a very long time," explained Joaquina. "To come back into a season where Broadway is back and to recognized in this way is... I can't even say how elated I am."

Joaquina is a 2021 SAG Award nominee for Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King's directorial debut, "One Night in Miami." Additionally, she recently recurred on the HBO series, "Lovecraft Country." Other TV credits include Ava DuVernay's Netflix series, "When They See Us," and "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia," directed by Kenny Leon. Recent Broadway credits include: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell.

