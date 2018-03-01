VIDEO: Jimmy Buffett and the Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Take Over the Today Show- Watch a Sneak Peek!

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Jimmy Buffett and Escape to Margaritaville took over NBC's "Today" when the cast of the new Broadway musical performs two numbers written by the iconic singer, songwriter, and author. Cast member Andre Ward and the full company performed the classic song "Volcano."

Escape to Margaritaville is now in previews at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) ahead of an official opening on Thursday, March 15.

In addition to Mr. Nolan, Ms., Luff, and Mr. Ward, the company of Escape to Margaritaville also feature Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks (Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Jennifer Rias, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award® winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Costume Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Lighting Designer), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Flying By Foy (Flying Effects), Michael Utley(Orchestrations), Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke (Music Supervisor), Foresight Theatrical (General Management), and Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA (Casting).



