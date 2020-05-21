VIDEO: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Returns May 25 With Betty Buckley
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8pm EDT, and can be watched right here on BroadwayWorld! The upcoming May 25 Party will include musical appearances by Broadway icon Betty Buckley, jazz pianist Rocco Fiorentino, singer/actress/impressionist Christina Bianco, from "CBS Sunday Morning" Mo Rocca, the Moipei Triplets, Broadway actor/singer Bonale Fambrini and song and dance team Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar.
Tune in below!
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Curtis Stigers, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, John Davidson, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and Mary Wilson have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)