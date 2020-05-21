VIDEO: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Returns May 25 With Betty Buckley

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party takes place every Monday night at 8pm EDT, and can be watched right here on BroadwayWorld! The upcoming May 25 Party will include musical appearances by Broadway icon Betty Buckley, jazz pianist Rocco Fiorentino, singer/actress/impressionist Christina Bianco, from "CBS Sunday Morning" Mo Rocca, the Moipei Triplets, Broadway actor/singer Bonale Fambrini and song and dance team Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar.

Tune in below!

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Curtis Stigers, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, John Davidson, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, and Mary Wilson have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You