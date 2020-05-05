VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Rosie's Theater Kids, and More Visit THE SHOW MUST GO ON SHOW

Episode 5 of The Show Must Go On Show, features an original song performed by Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller, Rosie's Theater Kids taking the *virtual* stage, and Dr. Tony Weiner MD & Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi.

Check out the show below:

THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety show unlike anything else online. Tune in each week for new episodes that combine art, medicine and science. You could see a Broadway performer singing Rent in the living room, visual artists finding new inspiration in their studios, the comforting thoughts of an esteemed MD, or an accredited marine biologist exploring not just the beauty but the fragility of the ocean. There will also be cooking with a gourmet chef, pet stories to uplift and entertain, and more! We hope you'll join us as we escape the shadows of this pandemic and build towards the light of community, caring and creativity.

Episodes are released every Tuesday at 7pm ET. Show THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW how you are creatively spending your time while social distancing. Submit a video to: theshowmustgoonshow@5ee.nyc.

For more info: http://www.ShowMustGoOnShow.com





