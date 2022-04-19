VIDEO: Jesse Williams Reveals His Baseball Connection to TAKE ME OUT on LATE NIGHT

Click Here for More Articles on Take Me Out

Jesse Williams sat down with Seth Meyers to discuss his Broadway debut in Take Me Out.

Williams spoke on how the Broadway schedule differs from television, his "intense" nude scene, and his connection to baseball prior to Take Me Out.

"I played until high school. I played pretty intensely, traveled. It was a really big connective thread for me and my dad. My brother played, he was even better than me. Baseball was everything," Williams revealed to Meyers.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will also feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices.

Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

