VIDEO: Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Play the 'Broadway BFF Test' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson sat down with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last night to discuss their current Broadway run in Take Me Out.

The pair was also joined by Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Eduardo Ramos, and Carl Lundstedt, their fellow cast members from the show who also served as bartenders for the Watch What Happens Live episode.

During a round of "Broadway BFF Test," Ferguson and Williams discuss whose ABC television series was more iconic, taking photos at the stage door, famous audience members, and the show's nude scenes.

During the After Show, Ferguson discussed his upcoming documentary, Broadway Rising, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this June. Williams also revealed which of his Grey's Anatomy cast-mates have come to see him in Take Me Out, sharing that he doesn't want to know if his friends are in the audience.

"I didn't know Ellen [Pompeo] or Debbie [Allen] were coming and I've learned in my first few weeks in production that I don't want to know. I thought I was confident, 'Oh yeah sure, tell me,' and I realized I don't wanna know, absolutely not," Williams revealed.

Take Me Out is now running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre through June 11.