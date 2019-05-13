TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks Playing the Role of a Lifetime in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

May. 13, 2019  

Jeff Daniels was a guest on Monday's episode of "CBS This Morning" to talk about his Tony-nominated role in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway. During the interview, Daniels talks about how in this adaptation of the story, Atticus Finch isn't as flawless as in previous versions.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Jeff Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout (Celia Keenan-Bolger), her brother Jem (Will Pullen), their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), their visiting friend Dill (Gideon Glick), and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley (Danny Wolohan). The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama are brought to life on stage by Frederick Weller (as Bob Ewell), Gbenga Akinnagbe (playing Tom Robinson), Stark Sands (as prosecutor Horace Gilmer), Dakin Matthews (playing Judge Taylor), and Erin Wilhelmi (as Mayella Ewell).

