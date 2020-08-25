VIDEO: Jay McGuiness Performs 'Everything' in a Clip From SLEEPLESS; Begins Performances Tonight!

Sleepless begins indoor socially-distanced performances tonight at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre!

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, officially begins performances tonight, August 25, at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre!

Ahead of tonight's first performance, watch Jay McGuiness perform 'Everything' in a clip from the show below!

The musical stars McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh, alongside Daniel Casey, Harriet Thorp, Tania Mathurin and Cory English.

SLEEPLESS, based on the original story and screenplay of the romcom classic Sleepless in Seattle, tells the heart-warming tale of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his ten year-old son, Jonah, following the tragic death of his wife. When Jonah phones a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he suddenly finds himself one of the most sought after single men in America and a great news story for feisty journalist Annie on the opposite side of the country. Can Jonah bring the two together on the top deck of the Empire State Building? A fresh and lively book alongside a brand-new musical score bring this most timeless of romantic comedies to life on stage.



SLEEPLESS is a new musical with a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by new British writers Robert Scott and Brendan Cull and will feature a 12-piece jazz orchestra. It is directed by Morgan Young, with set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Simon Biddulph, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, orchestra management by Sylvia Addison for Music Solutions, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. It is produced by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd, David Shor and Marc Toberoff.

SLEEPLESS will begin using a new accurate COVID-19 test on cast, musicians, crew and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the run of the show. The test is called FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid19 Diagnostic Detection). Testing will be carried out on-site, since the FRANKD technology does not require a laboratory. Tests results will be sent directly to crew, cast and staff phones via a secure app within an hour of a swab being taken.

