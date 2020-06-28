Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Performs Two Cut Songs From 13 For the International Thespian Festival 2020
Jason Robert Brown performed two cut songs from 13 as part of the International Thespian Festival 2020, My Name is Archie and Here I Come.
In the video, he explains why the songs got written and why they got cut.
Check out the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ...
Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE
Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wils...
Spotlight on HAMILTON: Catching Up with Daveed Diggs
History may have its eyes on Hamilton, but today, we have our eyes on the history of its stars. Below take a deep dive into the career of Daveed Diggs...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 3 Announced TONIGHT With Guest Judge Derek Klena!
This week the judges will review the top 3 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the pu...