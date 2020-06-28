Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Performs Two Cut Songs From 13 For the International Thespian Festival 2020

Jason Robert Brown performed two cut songs from 13 as part of the International Thespian Festival 2020, My Name is Archie and Here I Come.

In the video, he explains why the songs got written and why they got cut.

