VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Encourages People to Sing Along to 'Everybody Rejoice'

Jason Robert Brown took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing and singing Everybody Rejoice by Luther Vandross, and he's encouraging everyone to sing along!

Brown noted that he was accompanied by his figures of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at his piano.

"I made a thing so we can all sing and play together. Just add your verse and send it along, tag someone so they can join in," he writes.

He also shared the lyrics and the key information so people can sing or play along.

Check it all out, along with his original video, below!

I made a thing so we can all sing and play together. Just add your verse and send it along, tag someone so they can join in. Key of C, quarter note = 118, lyrics are here: https://t.co/r4CghCB2U0



(Instrumentalists: it's C-G-Bb-F, then up a step, then up another step.) pic.twitter.com/irFnTHrXtf - Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) November 7, 2020

