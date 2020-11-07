Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Encourages People to Sing Along to 'Everybody Rejoice'

Article Pixel

Brown noted that he was accompanied by his figures of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at his piano.

Nov. 7, 2020  

Jason Robert Brown took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing and singing Everybody Rejoice by Luther Vandross, and he's encouraging everyone to sing along!

Brown noted that he was accompanied by his figures of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at his piano.

"I made a thing so we can all sing and play together. Just add your verse and send it along, tag someone so they can join in," he writes.

He also shared the lyrics and the key information so people can sing or play along.

Check it all out, along with his original video, below!


Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild