VIDEO: Jason Alexander, Norbert Leo Butz and More Help Kick Off Virtual International Thespian Festival With 'This is Me'

Thespians from across the globe have come together virtually to perform "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, kicking off the first-ever Virtual International Thespian Festival.

The virtual choir features 90 students from 38 states and 3 countries, as well as Broadway performers Jason Alexander, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Colley, E. Clayton Cornelius, Janine DiVita, Matt Gumley, Sam Harris, Annabelle Kempf, Analise Scarpaci.

Watch below!

