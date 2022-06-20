VIDEO: Jade Anouka Is Bringing HEART to New York City

HEART, a truly poetic new play, explores the maxim that "Every new story begins as another one ends." Written and performed by London-based actor and poet Jade Anouka ("His Dark Materials"), HEART introduces us to a woman who finds herself married and divorced at age 28. As she begins the process of piecing her life together, she confronts the insecurities and self-imposed boundaries that have always held her back. In the process, she discovers love in the last place-and with the last person-she expected.

Directed by Ola Ince, this world premiere production began performances on July 9 with an official opening set for Sunday, July 17 at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. The limited engagement will run for five weeks only, through Sunday, August 14.

"I wrote the first iteration of this play back in 2018," explained Jade to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I poured my heart out on the page. It felt so necessary at that time- like it was inside and needed to come out. It wasn't consciously hidden, but I hadn't talked about it. I thought, 'I think and hope that other people will connect too. Let's get it out there.'"

