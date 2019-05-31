VIDEO: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Explodes Onto the Britain's Got Talent Stage

The stars of the West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brought an explosive medley of the show's most famous songs to the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals last night!

See stars Sheridan Smith, Jason Donovan, and more wow the crowd below!

The ihe iconic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, will return to the West End in a re-imagined brand new production next month. The production will play a strictly limited 11-week season from Thursday 27 June,

Double Olivier Award winning Sheridan Smith made her TV debut in 1999 in ITV's comedy series Dark Ages and went on to become a renowned household name on the long running cult series Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Her other TV credits include her starring role in Mrs Biggs, for which she was named Best Actress at the 2013 BAFTA TV Awards and was nominated for an International EMMY, and winning the National TV Award for her highly acclaimed portrayal of British icon Cilla Black in ITV's 3-part drama Cilla, for which she was also nominated for her second BAFTA and International EMMY. Her most recent TV project was the ITV Primetime Drama Cleaning Up.

Jason Donovan made his defining stage performance as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s, also at the London Palladium, in a sold-out 18-month run which produced a No.1 single and best-selling soundtrack album. It remains one of the most successful revivals of all time. Jason now returns to the show as Pharaoh, who rocks 'Song of the King' in the iconic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, soon to be re-imagined in this brand new production.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.





