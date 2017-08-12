VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit

Aug. 12, 2017  

Ramin Karimloo shared him singing "Beautiful City" from Godspell on YouTube today. Check out him singing the hit below!

Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony & Olivier Award nominated actor & singer Ramin Karimloo currently stars on Broadway in the new musical Anastasia. In London, he starred in the West End's two longest running musicals: Les Misérables where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras & Marius and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul & was the youngest person to play The Phantom. Ramin was hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the Phantom & was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical'. He made his Broadway debut in 2014 to great acclaim as Jean Valjean in Cameron Mackintosh's revival of Les Misérables and was nominated for a Tony Award.

VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Cast and Creatives Chat Bringing Arendelle to Life in Denver
  • VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit
  • VIDEO: Take a Sneak Peek at Ogunquit's Production of RAGTIME
  • VIDEO: Tim Minchin Blasts Australian Marriage Equality Plebiscite in New Song
  • LISTEN: Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
  • VIDEO: Watch Broadway Tribute the Late Barbara Cook at the Kennedy Center Honors

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com