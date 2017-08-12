VIDEO: It's a 'Beautiful City' When Ramin Karimloo is in Town! Watch Him Sing the GODSPELL Hit

Ramin Karimloo shared him singing "Beautiful City" from Godspell on YouTube today. Check out him singing the hit below!

Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony & Olivier Award nominated actor & singer Ramin Karimloo currently stars on Broadway in the new musical Anastasia. In London, he starred in the West End's two longest running musicals: Les Misérables where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras & Marius and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul & was the youngest person to play The Phantom. Ramin was hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the Phantom & was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical'. He made his Broadway debut in 2014 to great acclaim as Jean Valjean in Cameron Mackintosh's revival of Les Misérables and was nominated for a Tony Award.

