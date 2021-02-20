VIDEO: It's a BEAUTIFUL Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Beautiful Game Night with special guest Jessie Mueller.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical concluded its Broadway run on October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances. For almost six years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Joining Mueller in the original cast were Jarrod Spector, Anika Larsen and Jake Epstein.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.