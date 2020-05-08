VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'

It is always hard to see the light at the end of a tunnel and even more so, that of a tunnel we've never been in before. 'Something's coming, something good!' would be good to keep in mind looking to a much brighter time when all this is over!

Check out a very special digital rendition of "Something's Coming" featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.

Directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, this new production of West Side Story features all-new choreography, for the first time ever on Broadway by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story began performances on December 10, 2019, ahead of its official opening night on Thursday, February 20, 2020.





