VIDEO: Isaac Powell Sings WEST SIDE STORY's 'Something's Coming'

Something great is coming! With the Broadway revival of West Side Story currently in previews, the show's very own Tony, Isaac Powell, took to the stage at Live from Here with Chris Thile to perform the show's iconic song 'Something's Coming.' Check out the full performance with the video below!

The Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim masterwork, West Side Story, returns to Broadway in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

The production stars Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Stephen Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.

The company also includes Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr, Israel Del Rosario, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.





