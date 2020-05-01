Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Iron & Wine Perform "Tree by the River" at The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has released a new flashback video of Iron & Wine performing 'Tree By the River'!

Indie folk icon Iron & Wine, a.k.A. Singer-songwriter Sam Beam, celebrates a 15th-anniversary re-release of his acclaimed best-selling album Our Endless Numbered Days conducted by David Campbell with NSO Pops.

Watch the video below!

The video was filmed live in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on April 30, 2019.

