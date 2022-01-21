VIDEO: Idina Menzel and Laura Veltz Talk 'Dream Girl' From CINDERELLA

Tony-winner Idina Menzel joined Laura Veltz, co-writer of their Oscar shortlisted song "Dream Girl" from Cinderella, and other featured songwriters for a Gold Derby roundtable.

Of the song's message, Menzel said, "I was really thinking about my character, this woman that has been held down, suppressed, oppressed, who's allowed her dreams to be shattered, and is the inner voice and the rage that a lot of us have, and the number that we can do on ourselves and get in our own way. Then I realized for so many people that were listening to it, it was a way to rebel against the quintessential beautiful, perfect person as well, the perfect princess. I love that it exists on so many levels."

Check out the full Meet the Experts film songwriters roundtable here:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, Wicked. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.