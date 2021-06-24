VIDEO: Jimmie Herrod Wows AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Judges With 'Tomorrow!'

On this week's episode of "America's Got Talent," singer Jimmie Herrod performed Simon Cowell's LEAST FAVORITE song in the world... and he slayed it!

Jimmie earns the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara after singing an unbelievable rendition of "Tomorrow" from Annie.

Watch the performance below!

Annie is a Broadway musical based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan.

The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years, setting a record for the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre). It spawned numerous productions in many countries, as well as national tours, and won seven Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical's songs "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life" are among its most popular musical numbers.

