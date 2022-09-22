Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Talks A BroaderWay Foundation on Lifetime & Variety's POWER OF WOMEN Special

Variety and Lifetime’s Power of Women: The Changemakers Special premieres tonight on Lifetime.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Idina Menzel will be featured on Lifetime and Variety's Power of Women: The Changemakers Special, premiering tonight on Lifetime.

The special will feature stories of inspiration, optimism, and hope by connecting celebrity honorees with women working every day to affect positive change.

Also being featured is Halle Berry (Jenesse Center), Katy Perry (Firework Foundation), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (UNICEF), Misty Copeland (Misty Copeland Foundation), Laverne Cox (New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project), and Julianne Moore (Everytown for Gun Safety).

Menzel will discuss her foundation, A BroaderWay, which empowers young women through the arts. In a new clip from the special, Menzel tells a story of how she connected to one of the girls at the foundation's camp and how her story exemplifies A BroaderWay's mission.

"Everyone has something special in them. We're just there to give them an opporutnity, a platform to discover how they want to access that inside of them and how we can help them amplify it," Menzel shared.

Watch the complete clip ahead of tonight's premiere below!

Since 2009, Lifetime and Variety have honored celebrities for their charitable work. This year's broadcast special showcases past honorees highlighting a woman from their charity of choice who inspires them. These featured changemakers have overcome adversity and dedicated their life to making the world a better place through frontline work on important social issues.

The changemakers spotlighted in the special are Karen Earle for Jenesse Center, Viktoriia Gnap and Yuliia Hudz for UNICEF, Bianca Johnson for the Misty Copeland Foundation, Shay Huffman for New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, Toryea Beard and Ayodele Casel for A Broader Way, Shannon Watts and Melody McFadden for Everytown for Gun Safety, and Angela Lerche and Brooklyn Molden for Firework Foundation.

The special will air on Lifetime in advance of Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles event on September 28. Presented in partnership with Lifetime, the event gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety's honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.

Watch the clip here:

