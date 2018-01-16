VIDEO: Hearts Start Racing! Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Duet for First WAITRESS Curtain Call

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, returned to the Brooks Atkinson stage this evening.

To celebrate Sara's big return to the diner, the production dropped a surprise stream of Sara's first curtain call back along with a fun duet with co-star Jason Mraz on excited fans everywhere. See the stars take on their Act 1 duet, "Bad Idea" below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

