VIDEO: Hear the Original Opening Number From WAITRESS 'Down at the Diner'

American Repertory Theater has released footage of "Down at the Diner" from the December 2014 workshop of Waitress. This original opening number was subsequently cut and replaced with "Opening Up."

The archival clip features Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, and Barrett Wilbert Weed.

Watch below!

Waitress was developed by and premiered at A.R.T. August 2, 2015 - September 27, 2015. It ran on Broadway from March 25, 2016 (Opening Night: April 24) through January 5, 2020. Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. It is based on the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelley and directed by A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

Jenna, played by Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful), a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must choose between her commitments and her dreams. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness-but Jenna ultimately has to decide for herself. This poignant and uplifting new musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the courage it takes to pluck a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song") and directed by Diane Paulus.

Learn more about WAITRESS at American Repertory Theater at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Waitress.