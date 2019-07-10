VIDEO: Hear That Sound of BEETLEJUICE in a Preview of 'Beautiful Sound'

Beetlejuice is bringing the darkness to Broadway, meanwhile we're bringing you a preview of their big number 'Beautiful Sound'. Check out the video and get for showtime!

IBeetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





