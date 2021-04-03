VIDEO: HAMILTON and Marvel TikTok Mashup Tells the Story of Tony Stark's Death Through His Daughter

One fan of both Hamilton and Marvel took to TikTok to create a mashup we're geeking out over!

TikTok user @laurenzazzles re-wrote Hamilton's final song 'Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story' to be about Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan.

In the song, Morgan Stark mourns the death of her father after the events of The Avengers: Endgame, and promises to carry on his legacy by "interview[ing] every Avenger who fought by [Ironman's] side" and trying to "make sense of [Tony's] thousands of pages of blueprints."

Watch the mashup below!