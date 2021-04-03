VIDEO: HAMILTON and Marvel TikTok Mashup Tells the Story of Tony Stark's Death Through His Daughter

In the song, Morgan Stark mourns the death of her father after the events of The Avengers: Endgame.

Apr. 3, 2021  

One fan of both Hamilton and Marvel took to TikTok to create a mashup we're geeking out over!

TikTok user @laurenzazzles re-wrote Hamilton's final song 'Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story' to be about Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan.

In the song, Morgan Stark mourns the death of her father after the events of The Avengers: Endgame, and promises to carry on his legacy by "interview[ing] every Avenger who fought by [Ironman's] side" and trying to "make sense of [Tony's] thousands of pages of blueprints."

Watch the mashup below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Hoodie
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Broadway Mug

Related Articles
Quiara Alegria Hudes and Dascha Polanco to Appear in Conversation Photo

Quiara Alegria Hudes and Dascha Polanco to Appear in Conversation

STARDUSTERS Alumni Reunion Concert Streams On April 18 Photo

STARDUSTERS Alumni Reunion Concert Streams On April 18

Actors Equity Association Releases Detailed List of New COVID Safety Protocols Photo

Actors Equity Association Releases Detailed List of New COVID Safety Protocols

Breaking: Armie Hammer Exits THE MINUTES on Broadway for Personal Reasons Photo

Breaking: Armie Hammer Exits THE MINUTES on Broadway for 'Personal Reasons'


More Hot Stories For You