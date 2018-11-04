Hamilton
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Urges People to Vote With New Song

Nov. 4, 2018  

In a new video filmed backstage at the Broadway hit Hamilton, and posted on Twitter, the cast is urging people to get out and vote.

"Text less. Vote more. Show everyone what you're against or what you're for," the cast sings.

According to the tweet, the song was written by music director Kurt Crowley, according to a source with the show. It was tweeted by Deanna Werner, the show's assistant stage manager.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

