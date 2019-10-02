VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Celebrates Opening Night of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Alright, alright! To celebrate the Broadway opening of Freestyle Love Supreme, cast members from the Broadway production of Hamilton came together for a special performance on the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre in honor of Lin-Manuel Miranda's new show. Check out the video below to see Andrew Chappelle, Thayne Jasperson, Giuseppe Bausilio, Roddy Kennedy, and Raven Thomas get in on all of the freestyle fun!

Freestyle Love Supreme features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

Freestyle Love Supreme is one of the first phone-free experiences on Broadway. Upon arrival at the theater, guests secure all phones, smart watches, etc. in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show. This is intended to create a truly memorable and personal experience. For more information, visit overyondr.com

Freestyle Love Supreme's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."





