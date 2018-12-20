VIDEO: Go Inside the Shubert Theatre for Opening Night of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Dec. 20, 2018  

Just last week, To Kill A Mockingbird officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. Below, get an intimate look at opening night as the cast prepares for their first official bows!

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Jeff Daniels heads a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

